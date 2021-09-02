The 2021 Aggies: Zuhn quickly makes an impact

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

2020 stats (at Fort Collins, Colo., Fossil Ridge): 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com

Projected 2021 role: Backup right tackle

Zuhn won't be playing much this year, with Kenyon Green taking over on the right side at the last minute. But that could change quickly in 2022. He's already giving Blake Trainor a run for his money for the backup job and could be too much to keep off the field after a season of getting used to life in the SEC. He looks like he's on his way being Green's replacement at right tackle when the All-American heads to the NFL.