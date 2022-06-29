The 2022 Aggies: A&M adds longtime target Kam Dewberry

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 313 pounds

2021 stats: Under Armour All-American; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup guard

The Aggies wanted the former Atascocita standout for several years, going back to when he was a teammate of Kenyon Green. After a tough recruiting process, A&M won out and landed a player who could be an instant asset. While he could be in the mix as a backup tackle, it's more likely he moves inside, where he could be the backup to Layden Robinson this season. If Robinson goes pro after 2022, Dewberry could be the man at right guard as soon as next season.