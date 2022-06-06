The 2022 Aggies: Achane takes over as RB1

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 130 carries, 910 yards (7.0 yards per carry), 9 TD rushing; 24 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD receiving; 9 returns for 301 yards (33.4 yards per return), 1 TD

Projected 2022 role: Starting running back

Achane may be the most electric player in all of college football; he's almost certainly the fastest. After splitting time with Isaiah Spiller last year (and both rushing for more than 900 yards), Achane takes over as the starter this fall and he has the potential to put up huge numbers. If he stays healthy and continues to produce the way he has in his first two seasons, he could be a Heisman contender if the Aggies put together a strong season.