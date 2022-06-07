The 2022 Aggies: Adeleye ready to take key role on defense?
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
2021 stats: Redshirted
Projected 2022 role: Starting defensive end
A 2021 5-star, Adeleye was kind of forgotten about last year as he redshirted. He gave people a quick reminder this spring as he showed a great combination of size and speed at defensive end. The Aggies are replacing all four starters up front, and Adeleye looks like he's going to be one of those replacements -- and could be a very good one at that.