The 2022 Aggies: Adeleye ready to take key role on defense?

AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

Tunmise Adeleye was an imposing presence in spring practice.
Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Starting defensive end

A 2021 5-star, Adeleye was kind of forgotten about last year as he redshirted. He gave people a quick reminder this spring as he showed a great combination of size and speed at defensive end. The Aggies are replacing all four starters up front, and Adeleye looks like he's going to be one of those replacements -- and could be a very good one at that.

