The 2022 Aggies: Bankhead a veteran presence on the O-line
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
2021 stats: Played in all 12 games, mostly on special teams
Projected 2022 role: Backup interior lineman
One of the strongest players on the team, Bankhead spent last season as a backup at guard, mostly behind Layden Robinson. This season, he'll have a lot more competition to hold onto that job, but if he can he'll be in a prime position to start in 2023 if Robinson decides to head to the NFL.