The 2022 Aggies: Bankhead a veteran presence on the O-line

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2021 stats: Played in all 12 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2022 role: Backup interior lineman

One of the strongest players on the team, Bankhead spent last season as a backup at guard, mostly behind Layden Robinson. This season, he'll have a lot more competition to hold onto that job, but if he can he'll be in a prime position to start in 2023 if Robinson decides to head to the NFL.