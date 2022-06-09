 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Bankhead a veteran presence on the O-line
Mark Passwaters
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.

Josh Bankhead enters his third season with the Aggies.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2021 stats: Played in all 12 games, mostly on special teams

Projected 2022 role: Backup interior lineman

One of the strongest players on the team, Bankhead spent last season as a backup at guard, mostly behind Layden Robinson. This season, he'll have a lot more competition to hold onto that job, but if he can he'll be in a prime position to start in 2023 if Robinson decides to head to the NFL.

