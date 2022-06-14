The 2022 Aggies: Big Gabe arrives

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 276 pounds

2021 stats: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at defensive end

Oklahoma's loss was A&M's definite gain when Dindy had second thoughts about his commitment to the Sooners when Lincoln Riley left. Instead of considering following Riley to USC, Dindy flipped to the Aggies, who had been a close second in his initial recruitment, and never looked back. He was the first recruit to send in his letter of intent and arrived at the midterm.

Dindy was hurt in the Under Armour All-American Game, so he missed the spring. But he should be ready to go this fall to take part in what should be a remarkable competition for playing time up front.