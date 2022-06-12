The 2022 Aggies: Connor Choate continues as the 12th Man
AggieYell.com's look at members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with long snapper (and 12th Man) Connor Choate.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
2021 stats: Started every game snapping punts and field goals.
Projected 2022 role: Starting long snapper
For the past four years, Texas A&M hasn't had to worry about snaps to punters and holders. That's largely due to Choate, who has performed his job at a very high level. His consistency and willingness to get down the field and make tackles helped him become the 12th Man last season, a role he should keep this year.