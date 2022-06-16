The 2022 Aggies: Could Tyreek Chappell be a shutdown CB?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 41 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, 1 INT in 12 games (8 starts)

Coach's Freshman All-SEC; Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

Projected 2022 role: Starting cornerback

The Aggies have a ton of possible starters at corner this year, but Chappell deserves to be considered the most likely. Thrown onto the field as a true freshman due to a string of injuries, Chappell not only held his own but thrived. Opponents learned quickly not to throw his way if possible. He led the team in pass breakups with 10 and played well beyond his supposed experience level.

This year, depth shouldn't be a problem and the Aggies have more than enough talent to rotate their corners. But when the first snap occurs, Chappell should be out on the field.