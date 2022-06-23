 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Dametrious Crownover making big adjustment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-23 22:34:07 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2022 Aggies: Dametrious Crownover making big adjustment

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover.

Dametrious Crownover has made the position shift to offensive tackle.
Dametrious Crownover has made the position shift to offensive tackle.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

2021 stats: Did not play

Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive tackle

A former tight end/defensive end, Crownover had basically grown out of both positions by the start of training camp last year. It made perfect sense to move him to tackle, a need position. His athleticism has been on full display as he's made the shift, and he's figured out much of the job already. He's still a work in progress, especially against top-flight pass rushers, but he's got a really high ceiling at his new position.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}