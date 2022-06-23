The 2022 Aggies: Dametrious Crownover making big adjustment

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

2021 stats: Did not play

Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive tackle

A former tight end/defensive end, Crownover had basically grown out of both positions by the start of training camp last year. It made perfect sense to move him to tackle, a need position. His athleticism has been on full display as he's made the shift, and he's figured out much of the job already. He's still a work in progress, especially against top-flight pass rushers, but he's got a really high ceiling at his new position.