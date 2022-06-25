The 2022 Aggies: Earnest Crownover brings prized versatility

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 5 carries for 17 yards in 8 games

Projected 2022 role: Starting fullback/backup running back

Crownover has been an asset to the Aggies the past couple of years because of his ability to stay on the field and do whatever is asked for him. That led to a move to fullback last season, as well as special teams work. He'll likely fill a similar role this year as A&M continues to count on his reliable presence.