The 2022 Aggies: Fernando Garza gets his first chance
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at tight end Fernando Garza.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
2021 stats: Did not play
Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end
The Aggies have some young players who look like they’ll be solid pass catchers, but they need some bulk as well. Garza could help fill that role, along with Max Wright. He may be a blocker first, but Garza can also catch the ball, which would make him an even bigger problem for opponents. His progression will be an interesting one to watch.