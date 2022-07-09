The 2022 Aggies: Fernando Garza gets his first chance

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

2021 stats: Did not play

Projected 2022 role: Backup tight end

The Aggies have some young players who look like they’ll be solid pass catchers, but they need some bulk as well. Garza could help fill that role, along with Max Wright. He may be a blocker first, but Garza can also catch the ball, which would make him an even bigger problem for opponents. His progression will be an interesting one to watch.



