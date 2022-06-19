The 2022 Aggies: Is Constantinou the SEC's best punter?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

2021 stats: 51 punts, 46.6 yards per punt average, long of 65, 19 punts over 50 yards; 1st Team AP All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: Starting punter

One thing A&M has no trouble with is churning out great punters. After Braden Mann had one of the best careers of all time, Constantinou has stepped in with little dropoff. He was outstanding last year as he found the consistency that eluded him in 2020. Named to the postseason All-SEC teams last year, he should be right back at the top of the list in 2022.