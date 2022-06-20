The 2022 Aggies: Is Edgerrin Cooper ready for a breakout season?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
2021 stats: 58 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, 1 INT in 12 games
Projected 2022 role: Starting outside linebacker
Cooper was extremely impressive in the second half of 2021, using his superior speed to track down offensive players and hammering them. His stats were similar to those of a starter, and he was playing starter's minutes by season's end.
This year, expectations for Cooper are sky-high. He'll move into the starting lineup and should be one of the leaders of the defense. If he picks up where he left off last year, he could make a run at 100 tackles and a place among the SEC's best at the position.