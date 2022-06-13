 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Is it Yulkeith Brown's time?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-13 10:05:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2022 Aggies: Is it Yulkeith Brown's time?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Yulkeith Brown.

Yulkeith Brown's speed makes him one to watch in 2022.
Yulkeith Brown's speed makes him one to watch in 2022.

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 2 carries, 52 yards

Projected 2022 role: In the two-deep at wide receiver

So far, Brown has only run the ball, not caught it, at the college level. Big deal. He proved in the Maroon & White Game what he can do when he gets a pass in open space. He's extremely fast and shifty, two things that would play well in any offense. The Aggie wideout corps has a different look this year and Brown could end up being a big part of it.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}