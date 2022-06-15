The 2022 Aggies: Marcus Burris part of deep DT group

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Backup defensive tackle

We're only a year removed from Burris being the #165 player in the nation and one of the top defensive linemen available in the 2021 class, but he's facing an uphill climb for playing time. With McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner, Isaiah Raikes and Adarious Jones already in front of him, he now has to deal with the likes of Walter Nolen, Albert Regis and DE/DTs like Anthony Lucas and Gabe Dindy when it comes to playing time. Not an easy situation to deal with.

Still, Burris was solid in the spring game (2 tackles and a sack), so he doesn't appear to be overmatched. He's just part of a group with extraordinary talents, and he'll have to up his game to keep pace with them.