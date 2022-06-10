The 2022 Aggies: Smoke Bouie brings speed to the squad
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive back Smoke Bouie.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
2021 stats: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American
Projected 2022 role: Backup at corner, possible returner
Bouie was one of A&M's remarkable 2022 haul and one of the fastest. He was an exciting returner and shined on both sides of the ball, both as a corner and a wide receiver. His versatility could make him an real asset this year and in the future, and he's one of the most intriguing players in the freshman class.