 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Smoke Bouie brings speed to the squad
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 08:59:08 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2022 Aggies: Smoke Bouie brings speed to the squad

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's look at the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive back Smoke Bouie.

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie was one of the fastest players in the 2022 class.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup at corner, possible returner

Bouie was one of A&M's remarkable 2022 haul and one of the fastest. He was an exciting returner and shined on both sides of the ball, both as a corner and a wide receiver. His versatility could make him an real asset this year and in the future, and he's one of the most intriguing players in the freshman class.

