The 2022 Aggies: Will Bryce Foster dominate?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2021 stats: Started all 12 games; Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American

Projected 2022 role: Starting center

Thrust into the starting lineup at center after what turned out to be a career-ending injury to Luke Matthews, it took a couple of games for Foster to adjust. But once he did, he was fantastic in his freshman season. Foster overwhelmed opponents with his strength while handling the other roles required of a center with surprising ease. If he continues to improve at the rate he did last year, an All-SEC nod or more wouldn't be surprising.