The 2022 Aggies: Will Bryce Foster dominate?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at center Bryce Foster.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
2021 stats: Started all 12 games; Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American
Projected 2022 role: Starting center
Thrust into the starting lineup at center after what turned out to be a career-ending injury to Luke Matthews, it took a couple of games for Foster to adjust. But once he did, he was fantastic in his freshman season. Foster overwhelmed opponents with his strength while handling the other roles required of a center with surprising ease. If he continues to improve at the rate he did last year, an All-SEC nod or more wouldn't be surprising.