AggieYell - The Big 30: 2020's success rests on the shoulders of Kellen Mond

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 218 pounds

2019 stats: 258-419, 2,897 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT; 126 carries, 500 yards, 8 TD

Projected 2020 role: Starting quarterback

Why he's #1 on the list: Because the Aggies will only go as far he carries them. Mond took a step back in most statistical categories last year and struggled in key games against Clemson, Auburn and LSU. To his credit, he took a very harsh evaluation of his play during the offseason and said he's "on a mission" in 2020. Jimbo Fisher feels confident that Mond is ready to take a step to the upper echelon of the nation's quarterbacks, and if he does that, A&M has the other pieces in place to be very difficult to stop.



