AggieYell - The Big 30: 2020's success rests on the shoulders of Kellen Mond

The Big 30: 2020's success rests on the shoulders of Kellen Mond
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 concludes with number 1, quarterback Kellen Mond.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 218 pounds
2019 stats: 258-419, 2,897 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT; 126 carries, 500 yards, 8 TD
Projected 2020 role: Starting quarterback
Why he's #1 on the list: Because the Aggies will only go as far he carries them. Mond took a step back in most statistical categories last year and struggled in key games against Clemson, Auburn and LSU. To his credit, he took a very harsh evaluation of his play during the offseason and said he's "on a mission" in 2020. Jimbo Fisher feels confident that Mond is ready to take a step to the upper echelon of the nation's quarterbacks, and if he does that, A&M has the other pieces in place to be very difficult to stop.
