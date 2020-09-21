AggieYell - The Big 30: After a great camp, what will Myles Jones do in 2020?

The Big 30: After a great camp, what will Myles Jones do in 2020?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 9, cornerback Myles Jones.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
2019 stats: 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 8 passes defensed, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery in 13 games (all starts)
Projected 2020 role: Starting cornerback
Why he's #9 on the list: The one place where the Aggies still lack depth and are dealing with uncertainty on defense is at cornerback. Jones is the veteran of the group and was expected to be challenged for his starting job after an average 2019; instead, he had an outstanding training camp and drew consistent praise from the coaching staff. But with strong performance comes higher expectations, and A&M is now hoping Jones can be a upper-echelon corner in his senior season. If he is, then there will be very few weaknesses on the Aggie defense for opponents to try to exploit.