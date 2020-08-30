AggieYell - The Big 30: Andre White could see an increased role in 2020

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

2019 stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks in 11 games

Projected 2020 role: Backup outside linebacker

Why he's number 28 on the list: I could have picked Aaron Hansford here (and maybe should have), but White is one member of the 2019 class who is rapidly on the ascent. He was impressive in increased playing time during the second half of 2019 and has the size to play all three linebacker positions. He'll probably have a higher slot on the list next year, but he's one play away from a vital role in 2020.