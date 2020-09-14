 AggieYell - The Big 30: Brian George will be counted on early
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 19:19:25 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 30: Brian George will be counted on early

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 18, cornerback Brian George.

Brian George will be needed in his first season at A&M.
Brian George will be needed in his first season at A&M. (Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com)

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

2019 stats (at Highland CC): 26 tackles, 6 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery; second-team JUCO All-American

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at cornerback

Why he's number 18 on the list: The Aggies are still thin at corner this year after Elijah Blades opted out, but another JUCO -- George -- could fill his role. A&M has three corners they think they can rely on in George, Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones, and hope that they can get solid play from all three of them.

