AggieYell - The Big 30: Brown becomes the centerpiece of the defense

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

2019 stats: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, .5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle

Why he's #6 on the list: Because of his dominant presence on the inside of the defensive line. A&M's defensive front should be one of the SEC's best, and Brown is the sole first-team preseason All-SEC selection among them. His numbers from last year may not impress, but he caught the attention of many with his control of double teams which allowed Justin Madubuike to have a huge season in 2019. He will draw plenty of attention this year, but has the size, strength and attitude to handle it.