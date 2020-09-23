 AggieYell - The Big 30: Brown becomes the centerpiece of the defense
The Big 30: Brown becomes the centerpiece of the defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 6, defensive tackle Bobby Brown.

Bobby Brown has become a force at defensive tackle.
Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

2019 stats: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, .5 sacks

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle

Why he's #6 on the list: Because of his dominant presence on the inside of the defensive line. A&M's defensive front should be one of the SEC's best, and Brown is the sole first-team preseason All-SEC selection among them. His numbers from last year may not impress, but he caught the attention of many with his control of double teams which allowed Justin Madubuike to have a huge season in 2019. He will draw plenty of attention this year, but has the size, strength and attitude to handle it.

