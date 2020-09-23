AggieYell - The Big 30: Brown becomes the centerpiece of the defense

The Big 30: Brown becomes the centerpiece of the defense
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 6, defensive tackle Bobby Brown.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
2019 stats: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, .5 sacks
Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle
Why he's #6 on the list: Because of his dominant presence on the inside of the defensive line. A&M's defensive front should be one of the SEC's best, and Brown is the sole first-team preseason All-SEC selection among them. His numbers from last year may not impress, but he caught the attention of many with his control of double teams which allowed Justin Madubuike to have a huge season in 2019. He will draw plenty of attention this year, but has the size, strength and attitude to handle it.
