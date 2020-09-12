AggieYell - The Big 30: Can Demas be a freshman sensation?

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

2019 stats: Did not play; Army All-American and Polynesian Bowl selection (50 catches, 1,574 yards and 20 TD in 2018)

Projected 2020 role: Starting outside receiver

Why he's number 19 on the list: Because he's actually too low? That may end up being the case at the end of the year. Demas is one of the most freakishly talented players to ever sign with the Aggies, with 4.3 speed and an incredible vertical jump. He averaged 31.5 yards a catch in 2018 on a team with a below average quarterback. If he's healthy, it seems like there's no way he won't be an impact player quickly. At season's end, this ranking may be considered insulting.