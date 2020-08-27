AggieYell - The Big 30: Chapman's time could be now

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

2019 stats; 1 catch for 6 yards in 11 games

The good news for Chapman: He's fully healthy, is one of the fastest players on the team and the Aggies need a replacement for Kendrick Rogers. The bad news: Demond Demas is on campus.

Regardless of the fact that possibly the most talented wideout in program history has arrived, Chapman is still a player to seriously watch in 2020. He's drawn raves about his speed and how he's progressed as a route runner, and the Aggies are going to need multiple receivers who can stretch the field. Even though he hasn't had a chance to do much to this point in his Aggie career, there's a very real opportunity for him to do quite a bit in 2020.