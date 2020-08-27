 AggieYell - The Big 30: Chapman's time could be now
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 23:44:14 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 30: Chapman's time could be now

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 begins with number 30, Caleb Chapman.

Caleb Chapman is in a position to make an impact in 2020.
Caleb Chapman is in a position to make an impact in 2020.

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

2019 stats; 1 catch for 6 yards in 11 games

The good news for Chapman: He's fully healthy, is one of the fastest players on the team and the Aggies need a replacement for Kendrick Rogers. The bad news: Demond Demas is on campus.

Regardless of the fact that possibly the most talented wideout in program history has arrived, Chapman is still a player to seriously watch in 2020. He's drawn raves about his speed and how he's progressed as a route runner, and the Aggies are going to need multiple receivers who can stretch the field. Even though he hasn't had a chance to do much to this point in his Aggie career, there's a very real opportunity for him to do quite a bit in 2020.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}