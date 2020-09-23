AggieYell - The Big 30: Could DeMarvin Leal be A&M's best defender?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

2019 stats: 38 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks in 13 games (7 starts)

Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive end

Why he's #5 on the list: Because he could be the best of a very good defensive line. Leal has the speed to play outside and the strength to play inside, and he succeeded at both last year. He finished 2019 strong and has drawn rave reviews in fall camp, with Jimbo Fisher saying Leal has played "as well as anyone we have." With his freakish ability, Leal could be a dominant force -- and he could start being one in 2020.



