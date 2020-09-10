AggieYell - The Big 30: Hocker enters new role for senior season

The Big 30: Hocker enters new role for senior season
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 20, offensive lineman Jared Hocker.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games at left guard
Projected 2020 role: Starting right guard
Why he's number 20 on the list: Hocker has assumed the role of grizzled veteran, but has a new job in 2020, moving to right guard. The Aggies are looking for a lot of improvement from their offensive line, and getting a strong senior season from him would help. He's one of the most experienced players on the team, so he'll be looked to to help lead the way.