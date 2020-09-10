 AggieYell - The Big 30: Hocker enters new role for senior season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 22:46:01 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 30: Hocker enters new role for senior season

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 20, offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

Jared Hocker's third year as a starter will be his first at right guard.
Jared Hocker's third year as a starter will be his first at right guard.

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games at left guard

Projected 2020 role: Starting right guard

Why he's number 20 on the list: Hocker has assumed the role of grizzled veteran, but has a new job in 2020, moving to right guard. The Aggies are looking for a lot of improvement from their offensive line, and getting a strong senior season from him would help. He's one of the most experienced players on the team, so he'll be looked to to help lead the way.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}