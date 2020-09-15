AggieYell - The Big 30: Is 2020 O'Neal's time to shine?

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

2019 stats: 41 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 4 passes defensed in 13 games (10 starts)

Projected 2020 role: Starting safety

Why he's number 17 on the list: O'Neal had a 2019 that was more down than up, so his starting role is more tenuous than most on this list. But he re-dedicated himself to his craft in the offseason and has drawn praise from Jimbo Fisher for being in better shape and mentally prepared for this season. If he's locked in, he could be a major asset to the Aggie defense.