AggieYell - The Big 30: Is 2020 O'Neal's time to shine?

The Big 30: Is 2020 O'Neal's time to shine?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 17, safety Leon O'Neal.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
2019 stats: 41 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 4 passes defensed in 13 games (10 starts)
Projected 2020 role: Starting safety
Why he's number 17 on the list: O'Neal had a 2019 that was more down than up, so his starting role is more tenuous than most on this list. But he re-dedicated himself to his craft in the offseason and has drawn praise from Jimbo Fisher for being in better shape and mentally prepared for this season. If he's locked in, he could be a major asset to the Aggie defense.