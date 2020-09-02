AggieYell - The Big 30: Is Morris the answer at nickel?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

2019 stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT

Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel

Why he's number 26 on the list: Morris was thrust onto the field against Ole Miss at midseason because the Aggies were short on options and immediately made people wonder why he hadn't been playing before. His aggressive style of play led to some huge results, including a critical sack against Ole Miss and an interception against Mississippi State. His playing time diminished as Charles Oliver played very well down the stretch, but Morris is definitely going to be a factor at nickel this season. With Erick Young's role up in the air and the opting-out of Elijah Blades, he could be the starter this fall.