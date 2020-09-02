AggieYell - The Big 30: Is Morris the answer at nickel?

The Big 30: Is Morris the answer at nickel?
AggieYell.com continues its series on the 30 players most important to the success of the 2020 Texas A&M football team with number 26, defensive back Devin Morris.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
2019 stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT
Projected 2020 role: In the rotation at nickel
Why he's number 26 on the list: Morris was thrust onto the field against Ole Miss at midseason because the Aggies were short on options and immediately made people wonder why he hadn't been playing before. His aggressive style of play led to some huge results, including a critical sack against Ole Miss and an interception against Mississippi State. His playing time diminished as Charles Oliver played very well down the stretch, but Morris is definitely going to be a factor at nickel this season. With Erick Young's role up in the air and the opting-out of Elijah Blades, he could be the starter this fall.