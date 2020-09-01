AggieYell - The Big 30: Jackson could be the needed third wheel at DT

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 335 pounds

2019 stats (at George County, Miss., High School): 80 tackles, 34 TFL, 10 sacks; Army All-American

Projected 2020 role: Backup defensive tackle

Why he's number 27 on the list: In 2018, Texas A&M's defensive tackles were excellent because Jayden Peevy (and Kingsley Keke) were able to rotate in for Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike. Last year, Peevy performed admirably in that role again behind Madubuike and Bobby Brown. This year, the Aggies are looking for someone to fill that void now that Peevy is starting next to Brown, and Jackson seems like as likely a candidate as any. Massive at 335 pounds, tremendously strong and fast for his size, he put up silly numbers in high school as a Rivals 100 prospect. With good initial reports from camp, it's quite possible Jackson does, indeed, become that necessary third player in the tackle rotation.