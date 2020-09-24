AggieYell - The Big 30: Jalen Wydermyer looks to be the nation's top TE

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

2019 stats: 32 receptions, 447 yards, 6 TD; freshman All-SEC

Projected 2020 role: Starting tight end.

Why he's #4 on the list: Because he might be the nation's top tight end. The Aggies have another stud in Baylor Cupp who hasn't been able to make it onto the field yet, but Wydermyer has more than softened that blow. A huge target with the footwork and agility of a wideout, Wydermyer looks like a truck heading downfield but can dodge defenders if he needs to. He's got good hands and is a capable blocker. A second-team preseason All-SEC pick, Wydermyer could be Kellen Mond's top target and the second Aggie in three years to be an All-American tight end.