AggieYell - The Big 30: Jalen Wydermyer looks to be the nation's top TE

The Big 30: Jalen Wydermyer looks to be the nation's top TE
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 4, tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds
2019 stats: 32 receptions, 447 yards, 6 TD; freshman All-SEC
Projected 2020 role: Starting tight end.
Why he's #4 on the list: Because he might be the nation's top tight end. The Aggies have another stud in Baylor Cupp who hasn't been able to make it onto the field yet, but Wydermyer has more than softened that blow. A huge target with the footwork and agility of a wideout, Wydermyer looks like a truck heading downfield but can dodge defenders if he needs to. He's got good hands and is a capable blocker. A second-team preseason All-SEC pick, Wydermyer could be Kellen Mond's top target and the second Aggie in three years to be an All-American tight end.
