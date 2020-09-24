AggieYell - The Big 30: Major pressure rests on Dan Moore's shoulders

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games

Projected 2020 role: Starting left tackle

Why he's #3 on the list: Because he's protecting Kellen Mond's blind side and no one player needs to make a major improvement for this team to be one of the nation's best. Moore struggled with speed rushers and drew nine penalties in 2019, two things which have to change in 2020. He's a third-team preseason All-SEC pick, so his upside is evident to many. There's no questioning his strength and smarts; if he picks up the other parts of his game, he can have a solid senior season and help the Aggie offense to the next level.