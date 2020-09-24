AggieYell - The Big 30: Major pressure rests on Dan Moore's shoulders

The Big 30: Major pressure rests on Dan Moore's shoulders
AggieYell.com's countdown of the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 3, offensive lineman Dan Moore.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games
Projected 2020 role: Starting left tackle
Why he's #3 on the list: Because he's protecting Kellen Mond's blind side and no one player needs to make a major improvement for this team to be one of the nation's best. Moore struggled with speed rushers and drew nine penalties in 2019, two things which have to change in 2020. He's a third-team preseason All-SEC pick, so his upside is evident to many. There's no questioning his strength and smarts; if he picks up the other parts of his game, he can have a solid senior season and help the Aggie offense to the next level.
