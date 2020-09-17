AggieYell - The Big 30: McCollum takes charge at center

The Big 30: McCollum takes charge at center
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 14, center Ryan McCollum.
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds
2019 stats: Played in eight games
Projected 2020 role: Starting center
Why he's #14 on the list: After three years as a primary backup, McCollum finally gets his shot at starting -- and he's taking over a critical role. Center is one of the toughest positions in all of football, with a lot of mental as well as physical challenges. In spite of the fact he's the only non-returning starter, he essentially becomes the leader of the offensive line. He's been solid as a backup, and if he can handle the starting job well, it will be a boost to the offensive line as a whole.