AggieYell - The Big 30: Nik Constantinou has big shoes to fill

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 220 pounds

2019 stats: 1 punt for 57 yards

Projected 2020 role: Starting punter

Why he's number 18 on the list: The Aggies have had excellent punters since entering the SEC and Braden Mann was the best of the bunch -- and maybe the best college punter ever. Constantinou gets to replace him, and his first career punt was a Mann-esqe 57-yard moonshot. Sometimes in the SEC you have to play field position football, and another big leg at punter would help A&M immensely. We'll see what Constantinou can do with the full-time job.