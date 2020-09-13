 AggieYell - The Big 30: Nik Constantinou has big shoes to fill
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-13 23:11:36 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 30: Nik Constantinou has big shoes to fill

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 18, punter Nik Constantinou.

Nik Constantinou will have no easy task in replacing Braden Mann.
Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 220 pounds

2019 stats: 1 punt for 57 yards

Projected 2020 role: Starting punter

Why he's number 18 on the list: The Aggies have had excellent punters since entering the SEC and Braden Mann was the best of the bunch -- and maybe the best college punter ever. Constantinou gets to replace him, and his first career punt was a Mann-esqe 57-yard moonshot. Sometimes in the SEC you have to play field position football, and another big leg at punter would help A&M immensely. We'll see what Constantinou can do with the full-time job.

