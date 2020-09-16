AggieYell - The Big 30: Peevy has a key role to play as a starter

The Big 30: Peevy has a key role to play as a starter
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 15, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds
2019 stats: 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Projected 2020 role: Starting defensive tackle
Why he's number 15 on the list: Peevy had a great year in 2019 as the primary backup to Bobby Brown and Justin Madubuike; now, he gets his first chance to show what he can really do. Extremely quick for his size, he was very disruptive last season and could do a lot with more opportunities this year. Playing next to Brown, who can take up double teams and allow Peevy a lot of one-on-one opportunities could mean the chance to put up big numbers.