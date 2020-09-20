AggieYell - The Big 30: Richardson looks for an All-SEC season

The Big 30: Richardson looks for an All-SEC season
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 10, safety Demani Richardson.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
2019 stats: 71 tackles, 2.5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT
Projected 2020 role: Starting safety
Why he's #10 on the list: Richardson was a revelation in 2019, taking over a starting job immediately and playing like a veteran throughout the season. He played well enough that he was a second-team selection on the AP's preseason All-SEC teams last week, so he won't be sneaking up on anyone this year. The Aggies aren't interested in surprises; they want Richardson to be a leader of what could be a very good secondary this season. If he takes the normal step forward from his freshman to sophomore years that many good players do, he'll be on the postseason All-SEC team as well.