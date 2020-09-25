AggieYell - The Big 30: The Aggies look to Buddy to lead the defense

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds

2019 stats: Team-high 77 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD in 13 games (all starts)

Projected 2020 role: Starting middle linebacker

Why he's #2 on the list: One of the leaders of the team, Johnson has to take charge of the leader of what could be a very good defense. Even though he led the team in tackles, he's also a player with one of the biggest upsides, having started for just a single season. He's already a player teammates look to in the locker room and the huddle; if he sets the example with his play as well, the Aggies are going to be extremely stout on defense.