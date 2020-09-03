AggieYell - The Big 30: What role awaits Erick Young?

The Big 30: What role awaits Erick Young?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 24, defensive back Erick Young.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
2019 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 INT
Projected 2020 role: To be determined
Why he's number 24 on the list: The "to be determined" shows his value to the team. He could start at nickel, be in the rotation at safety or, with the departure of Elijah Blades for this season, move back in at corner. He's got good size, good enough speed and he hits. His versatility makes him a huge asset to the 2020 team.