AggieYell - The Big 30: What role awaits Erick Young?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 INT

Projected 2020 role: To be determined

Why he's number 24 on the list: The "to be determined" shows his value to the team. He could start at nickel, be in the rotation at safety or, with the departure of Elijah Blades for this season, move back in at corner. He's got good size, good enough speed and he hits. His versatility makes him a huge asset to the 2020 team.