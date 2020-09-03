 AggieYell - The Big 30: What role awaits Erick Young?
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-03 20:15:44 -0500') }} football

The Big 30: What role awaits Erick Young?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 24, defensive back Erick Young.

Erick Young seems likely to play a lot in 2020 -- but where?
Erick Young seems likely to play a lot in 2020 -- but where?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL, 1 INT

Projected 2020 role: To be determined

Why he's number 24 on the list: The "to be determined" shows his value to the team. He could start at nickel, be in the rotation at safety or, with the departure of Elijah Blades for this season, move back in at corner. He's got good size, good enough speed and he hits. His versatility makes him a huge asset to the 2020 team.

