AggieYell - The Big 30: What will Spiller do in year two?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds

2019 stats: 174 carries, 946 yards (5.4 YPC), 10 TD; 29 receptions, 203 yards; SEC All-Freshman team

Projected 2020 role: Starting running back

Why he's #7 on the list: Because he's going to be counted on to carry the majority of the load for a completely revamped running back corps. Spiller had some impressive moments as a true freshman and cemented his role as a starter, but also struggled against some of the SEC's better defenses. Bigger, stronger and with a better understanding of what he needs to do, the second-team preseason All-SEC pick looks to establish himself as one of the conference's best backs. If he makes a strong step forward in 2020, then the Aggie offense will be tough to stop.



