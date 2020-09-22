AggieYell - The Big 30: What will Spiller do in year two?

The Big 30: What will Spiller do in year two?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 7, running back Isaiah Spiller.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
2019 stats: 174 carries, 946 yards (5.4 YPC), 10 TD; 29 receptions, 203 yards; SEC All-Freshman team
Projected 2020 role: Starting running back
Why he's #7 on the list: Because he's going to be counted on to carry the majority of the load for a completely revamped running back corps. Spiller had some impressive moments as a true freshman and cemented his role as a starter, but also struggled against some of the SEC's better defenses. Bigger, stronger and with a better understanding of what he needs to do, the second-team preseason All-SEC pick looks to establish himself as one of the conference's best backs. If he makes a strong step forward in 2020, then the Aggie offense will be tough to stop.
Join AY today, get 50% off an annual subscription AND free gear!
In celebration of the SEC's return to the football field, AggieYell.com is offering new annual subscribers half off their subscription AND a chance to get free gear! The deal only runs through Sept. 25, so hurry! Details here: https://rvls.co/3kByOFn