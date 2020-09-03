AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Ainias Smith thrive at RB?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2019 stats: 7 carries for 54 yards; 22 catches for 248 yards and 3 TD

Projected 2020 role: Backup running back

Why he's number 25 on the list: Smith may not be the featured running back in 2020 -- Isiaiah Spiller is -- but that doesn't mean he can't be the highlight back. With his speed and elusiveness, Smith gave opponents fits as a receiver last year; now, Jimbo Fisher is looking to find ways to get him the ball as a running back. We saw him as a factor in the option game in the Texas Bowl. but he could also get the ball on draw plays and passes out of the backfield. He should easily dwarf his 2019 numbers in spite of playing two fewer games.