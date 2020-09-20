AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Kenyon Green be a beast in 2020?

The Big 30: Will Kenyon Green be a beast in 2020?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 11, offensive lineman Kenyon Green.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games; Freshman All-SEC
Projected 2020 role: Starting left guard
Why he's #11 on the list: There aren't many interior linemen who have traditionally ranked this high up the list, but Green isn't your usual interior lineman. He's a force with tremendous potential, which coach Jimbo Fisher believes he is starting to tap into. If he makes the jump in play that virtually everyone expects he will this season, that alone will significantly improve the offensive line as a whole.