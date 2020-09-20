AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Kenyon Green be a beast in 2020?

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds

2019 stats: Started all 13 games; Freshman All-SEC

Projected 2020 role: Starting left guard

Why he's #11 on the list: There aren't many interior linemen who have traditionally ranked this high up the list, but Green isn't your usual interior lineman. He's a force with tremendous potential, which coach Jimbo Fisher believes he is starting to tap into. If he makes the jump in play that virtually everyone expects he will this season, that alone will significantly improve the offensive line as a whole.