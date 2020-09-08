AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Seth Small continue his improvement in 2020?

The Big 30: Will Seth Small continue his improvement in 2020?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's success in 2020 continues with number 21, placekicker Seth Small.
Class: Junior
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds
2019 stats: 18-23 on field goal attempts, long of 50; 46-46 PATs
Projected 2020 role: Small improved his field goal conversion percentage from 71% to 78% in 2019, which is solid. But a number of A&M's best kickers -- Randy Bullock and Daniel LaCamera, for instance -- made big steps from their sophomore to junior years and became some of the nation's best kickers. Small has the leg to join elite company, but he has to continue to improve his consistency. If he does, he'll be an All-SEC level kicker.