AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Tyree Johnson be A&M's pass rush threat?

The Big 30: Will Tyree Johnson be A&M's pass rush threat?
AggieYell.com's series on the 30 players most important to the success of the 2020 Texas A&M football team continues with number 22, defensive end Tyree Johnson.
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
2019 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks
Why he's number 22 on the list: The Aggies need to find a pass rush without blitzing all the time. Last year, they struggled mightily in that department and it hurt them against good quarterbacks. Johnson had two sacks and looked unguardable against Oklahoma State, which provides hope he can be that player. With DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons capable of holding the ends on rushing downs, Johnson won't be worn down by bigger tackles and will come on the field fresh with one major goal: get to the quarterback. If he does, the defense becomes a lot better.