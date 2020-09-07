AggieYell - The Big 30: Will Tyree Johnson be A&M's pass rush threat?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

2019 stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks

Why he's number 22 on the list: The Aggies need to find a pass rush without blitzing all the time. Last year, they struggled mightily in that department and it hurt them against good quarterbacks. Johnson had two sacks and looked unguardable against Oklahoma State, which provides hope he can be that player. With DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons capable of holding the ends on rushing downs, Johnson won't be worn down by bigger tackles and will come on the field fresh with one major goal: get to the quarterback. If he does, the defense becomes a lot better.