AggieYell - The drama concludes: LJ Johnson signs with A&M

Johnson joins an A&M backfield that is now overflowing with both depth and talent. First-team All-SEC selection Isaiah Spiller returns, as does Orange Bowl MVP Devon Achane; Ainias Smith will continue to get handoffs as well as he switches back and forth between running back and receiver. Earnest Crownover, Darvon Hubbard and Deondre Jackson are all expected to return, and Johnson will join fellow 4-star Armari Daniels in the 2021 class.

Johnson's recruitment was a difficult one, as the nation's second-rated running back was genuinely torn between the Aggies and Texas for months. A&M running backs coach Tommie Robinson had been recruiting Johnson for more than two years, dating back to his time at LSU, which helped the Aggies' cause. The play of A&M's offensive line and the performance of the team's running back unit on the way to a 9-1 record in 2020 helped push the Aggies over the top for Johnson -- even as Texas tried everything in their power to sway him their way.

Chose A&M over: Texas, with LSU, Oklahoma and others being in the picture earlier in the recruiting process.

Even though the Aggies have a wealth of talent at running back, Johnson shouldn't be afraid of competition because he's a complete back. Speed, vision, a physical running style and elusiveness -- he's got everything going for him.

Johnson is a classic one-cut back, much like Spiller is. The comparison continues when you see how quickly he makes a decision on where he's going and gets up in the hole quickly. That's something Spiller did extremely well this past season. Johnson is very much a north-south runner and likes to run between the guard/tackle gap or just off tackle. He has the ability to bounce a run outside, but shows a preference to get going upfield.

Johnson has plenty of speed, and like Achane, it doesn't even look like he's running hard. He was timed in the low 4.4-second range in the 40-yard-dash at a regional for The Opening, so that gives you an idea of what he can do.

He doesn't really juke or spin around defenders when he makes them miss; instead, he sets them up with a nasty drop-step to make them think he's cutting inside, then makes a quick jab step back out and goes past them. That's a thinking man's move, showing he's a (literal) step or two ahead of the defender.

Johnson shows good talent as a receiver as well. He's patient on screens, lets the play develop and then shows good hands and gets the ball before heading upfield.

Johnson is already 205 pounds, but he could put on another 10 or 15 more and it probably wouldn't affect his speed. But it could ensure that he becomes an every-down back and, quite possibly, the guy who gets the majority of carries once Spiller heads on to the NFL.