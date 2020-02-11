The final AY 100 for 2020 by the numbers
Here's a look at the final edition of the AggieYell 100, with who's happy, who's not and who surprised.
Check out the full list...
Where the members of the AY100 will play in college
Texas: 16
Oklahoma: 11
Texas A&M: 9
LSU: 4
Baylor: 4
TCU: 3
Alabama: 3
Texas Tech: 3
Florida: 3
Iowa: 2
Ohio State: 2
Duke: 2
Virginia Tech: 2
Colorado: 2
Georgia: 2
Oklahoma State: 2
Kansas State: 2
USC: 2
Houston: 2
SMU: 1
Auburn: 1
Princeton: 1
Stanford: 1
Kansas: 1
Miami: 1
Purdue: 1
Arizona: 1
Cal: 1
Vanderbilt: 1
Ole Miss: 1
Nebraska: 1
Oregon State: 1
Iowa State: 1
Utah: 1
Michigan State: 1
Missouri: 1
Penn State: 1
UNLV: 1
Arkansas: 1
Washington: 1
Unsigned/JUCO bound: 2
A total of 39 schools are represented, but 48% of those on the list will attend 5 schools: Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor and LSU.
Players in the top 25
Texas: 7
Texas A&M: 5
LSU: 3
Alabama: 2
TCU: 2
Penn State: 1
Oklahoma: 1
Ohio State: 1
Florida: 1
Stanford: 1
Undecided: 1
Big risers
CB Ennis Rakestraw: NR to 54
ATH Devon Achane: 55 to 9
DE Alfred Collins: 41 to 13
WR Parker Washington: 54 to 24
RB Kevondre Bradford: 57 to 16
Big fallers
DT Branard Wright: 27 to OUT
WR Troy Omeire: 7 to 38
DL Vernon Broughton: 11 to 27
DB RJ Mickens: 12 to 59
CB Lorando Johnson: 28 to 50
Interesting notes
Alabama had the numbers 5 and 6 players on the list, then didn't have another until 58.
Georgia had two players on the list, and they were concurrent: Chad Lindberg at 28 and Jalen Kimber at 29.
Arkansas, which desperately needs to recruit Texas, had one player on the list. That's it.
Prosper OL Jake Majors was #25 on the first list and #25 on the final list, even with major shuffling around him.
Eight of the original 10 players of the top 10 remained, but only the top two did not change spots.
The city of Houston had 9 players on the list. Dallas had 6, Missouri City had 5, Waco, Pearland and Southlake had 4, Mesquite and Duncanville had 3 and Arlington, Lancaster, Cibolo, Lufkin, College Station and Sugar Land had 2.
Little Elm, Prosper, Helotes, Hutto, Manor, Marshall, Pflugerville and Bastrop each had a player on the list.
AY 100 players by conference
Big 12: 43
SEC: 26
Pac-12: 10
Big 10: 8
ACC: 6
AAC: 3
Ivy: 1
Mountain West: 1
N/A: 2