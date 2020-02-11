A total of 39 schools are represented, but 48% of those on the list will attend 5 schools: Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor and LSU.

Alabama had the numbers 5 and 6 players on the list, then didn't have another until 58.

Georgia had two players on the list, and they were concurrent: Chad Lindberg at 28 and Jalen Kimber at 29.

Arkansas, which desperately needs to recruit Texas, had one player on the list. That's it.

Prosper OL Jake Majors was #25 on the first list and #25 on the final list, even with major shuffling around him.

Eight of the original 10 players of the top 10 remained, but only the top two did not change spots.

The city of Houston had 9 players on the list. Dallas had 6, Missouri City had 5, Waco, Pearland and Southlake had 4, Mesquite and Duncanville had 3 and Arlington, Lancaster, Cibolo, Lufkin, College Station and Sugar Land had 2.

Little Elm, Prosper, Helotes, Hutto, Manor, Marshall, Pflugerville and Bastrop each had a player on the list.