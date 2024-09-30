PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk .

Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

The Aggies took home the Southwest Classic trophy yet again.
The Aggies took home the Southwest Classic trophy yet again.
Advertisement

AP glitch temporarily keeps Aggies out of top 25

When the Associated Press poll came out Sunday afternoon, Texas A&M -- which had been ranked 24th before beating Arkansas to move to 4-1 -- was not listed in the top 25. In fact, they didn't even receive a single vote, which was even more confusing.

After a couple of hours of irritated A&M fans complaining on social media, the AP came out and said that a computer glitch had completely wiped out all the votes for the Aggies, who were actually tied for 25th with newcomer UNLV -- the first time that program had ever been ranked.

The Aggies were ranked 21st in the Coaches Poll, with no adjustments necessary.

Aggies open as slight favorites vs. Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers moved back into the top 10 this week after Ole Miss decided to flop (literally and figuratively) against Kentucky. Mizzou is ranked 9th, while the Aggies are 21st or 25th, depending on which poll you like.

Either way, the Aggies are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Tigers. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. central time Saturday and will be televised on ABC.

Aggies picking off passes at a rapid rate

With Dezz Ricks' interception Saturday, the Aggies have now picked off passes in four straight games. The last time they did that was in 2021, when they picked off passes against Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn.

A&M has seven interceptions in the last four games, the most since they intercepted seven in a four-game stretch in 2013.

Aggies in the NFL

With his touchdown on Tampa Bay's first possession, Mike Evans became the all-time leading scorer in Bucs history. He ended the game with 8 catches for 94 yards in Tampa's 30-16 win over Philadelphia.

Eagles punter Braden Mann averaged 56.4 yards per punt, with a long of 70, against Tampa.

Jacksonville WR Christian Kirk had 7 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in a 24-20 loss to Houston. Nickel Antonio Johnson had 5 tackles for the Jags.

L.A. Rams DT Bobby Brown III had three tackles in a 24-18 loss to Chicago.

Green Bay LB Edgerrin Cooper had 4 tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery in a 31-29 loss to Minnesota.

Indianapolis CB Jaylon Jones had 5 tackles and a pass defensed in a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh. DL DeMarvin Leal had 1 tackle for the Steelers.

N.Y. Jets DE Micheal Clemons had 2 tackles in a 10-9 loss to Denver.

S Demani Richardson and DT Jayden Peevy both had a tackle in Carolina's 34-24 loss to Cincinnati. RB Trayveon Williams returned three kickoffs for 54 yards for the Bengals.

Cleveland DE Myles Garrett had 3 tackles and 2 sacks in a 20-16 loss to Las Vegas.

Baltimore DT Nnamdi Madubuike had 1 tackle in a 35-10 win over Buffalo.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3RoZS13ZWVrZW5kLXdyYXAtc3BvbnNvcmVkLWJ5LWNyeXN0YWwtY3Jl ZWstcGFydG5lcnMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUt d2Vla2VuZC13cmFwLXNwb25zb3JlZC1ieS1jcnlzdGFsLWNyZWVrLXBhcnRu ZXJzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK