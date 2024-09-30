Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

The Aggies took home the Southwest Classic trophy yet again.

AP glitch temporarily keeps Aggies out of top 25

When the Associated Press poll came out Sunday afternoon, Texas A&M -- which had been ranked 24th before beating Arkansas to move to 4-1 -- was not listed in the top 25. In fact, they didn't even receive a single vote, which was even more confusing. After a couple of hours of irritated A&M fans complaining on social media, the AP came out and said that a computer glitch had completely wiped out all the votes for the Aggies, who were actually tied for 25th with newcomer UNLV -- the first time that program had ever been ranked. The Aggies were ranked 21st in the Coaches Poll, with no adjustments necessary.

Aggies open as slight favorites vs. Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers moved back into the top 10 this week after Ole Miss decided to flop (literally and figuratively) against Kentucky. Mizzou is ranked 9th, while the Aggies are 21st or 25th, depending on which poll you like. Either way, the Aggies are currently 1.5-point favorites over the Tigers. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. central time Saturday and will be televised on ABC.

Aggies picking off passes at a rapid rate

With Dezz Ricks' interception Saturday, the Aggies have now picked off passes in four straight games. The last time they did that was in 2021, when they picked off passes against Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn. A&M has seven interceptions in the last four games, the most since they intercepted seven in a four-game stretch in 2013.

Aggies in the NFL