Things to look for vs. Auburn

Here's a few things to do look for Saturday night as No. 15 Texas A&M travels to Auburn to face the Tigers:

A&M has to win the running game Saturday night.

1. Who's winning the line of scrimmage?

A&M wants to run the ball. Auburn wants to run the ball. It's a pretty simple equation for both teams -- win the line of scrimmage. If A&M has more rushing yards than their opponent, they win. If they don't, they lose.

2. How is A&M tackling?

The 22 missed tackles (generously conservative) against South Carolina still sting. They cut that number to seven against New Mexico State, but they can't have a repeat. Jarquez Hunter is not Rocket Sanders; he's a lot shorter but just as physical. The Aggies need to tackle him low and get him to the ground.

3. Are the Aggies winning first down?

This goes hand and hand with number one, but it's more important for A&M to get Auburn behind the sticks because then the Aggies can attack Payton Thorne. Auburn has given up at least two sacks in every SEC game, and A&M will clearly want to keep that going.

4. Can A&M get a wide receiver going?

Stop me if you've heard this before, but DJ Durkin's defense tends to leave the middle of the field open. Georgia threw quick passes to the sideline and crosses over the middle and Carson Beck went 23-29 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. That could mean a lot of work for the tight ends, but the Aggies really need to push the ball down the field as well. Marcel Reed likes to throw to the middle of the field, so that could work to his advantage if someone like Jabre Barber or Moose Muhammad can get loose.

5. Can A&M get back to winning the turnover battle?

A&M had dominated the turnover margin until the last two games, when they've lost it both times. Auburn is one of the absolute worst teams in the nation when it comes to turnovers and they don't force many either. If A&M is on the positive side of the turnover battle, Auburn's in trouble.

6. Can A&M avoid the big play?

Auburn has two absolute stud receivers in Keandre Lambert-Smith and Cam Coleman. Payton Thorne is not a stud quarterback. He has 18 touchdown passes, and half of them came against Alabama A&M and ULM. Outside of those games, he's thrown nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Still, this is an Aggie defense that just made LaNorris Sellers look like John Elway, so nothing can be taken for granted.

7. Who wins the red zone battle?