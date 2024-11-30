Three key Aggies game-time decisions

In the final injury update before tonight's 6:30 p.m. kickoff, A&M listed running back Rueben Owens, cornerback Will Lee and nickel Jaydon Hill as game time decisions. Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, who had been on the injury report the past two days, is off the report and will play.

Owens, who suffered an injury late in training camp, has not played all season and was originally not expected to play until well into the postseason. But his recovery has been ahead of schedule and he began practicing last week.

Lee and Hill were hurt in the first quarter of last Saturday's 43-41 loss at Auburn. Hill went down in the game's first few plays, while Lee was injured during Auburn's second offensive possession. Coach Mike Elko said after the game, and earlier this week, that their injuries were not considered severe and they would likely play tonight.