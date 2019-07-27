THE SITUATION

The hometown kid is staying put. Three-star A&M Consolidated (Texas) wide receiver Devin Price announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday, choosing to stay home and play for the Aggies over Arizona. Price's father, Terry Price, is the defensive ends coach for Texas A&M. The Aggies offered Price during the Super Bowl Watch Party to kick off the spring. He's visited a handful of times since then, but also gave plenty of attention to Arizona as well as Vanderbilt and North Carolina. Ultimately, being an Aggie was too precious an opportunities for the local wide receiver to pass up. Price is the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Aggies, joining five-star Demond Demas and Rivals100 member Troy Omeire. North Carolina's Muhsin Muhammad is also in the Rivals250.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Without his father knowing, Jimbo Fisher and Dameyune Craig brought Devin Price into the coach's office during the Super Bowl Watch Party in February to offer the rising wide receiver. With Dad in the corner, the other Texas A&M coaches extended an offer to Price, a high three-star wideout who plays his high school ball right outside the campus in College Station. Price's recruitment took off from there. In addition to Texas A&M, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arizona were the teams that asserted themselves as contenders for the big-framed pass-catcher. Price made trips out to North Carolina, Nashville and Arizona, and eventually settled on Texas A&M and Arizona as his top teams. Of course, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin has been handed the reins in Tempe and continues to recruit the Lone Star State very effectively. He was trying to strike gold by plucking Price out of The Station and into the Wildcats' 2020 haul. However, a return visit to Aggieland on Friday for the pool party opened the door for Price to make a decision ahead of his senior season. He'll be reunited with his father and stay local at Texas A&M.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“A&M was pretty much a surprise. I was at the Super Bowl Watch Party and the party was almost over, but at the end of the night they called me into the office and they offered me. I was really surprised, probably the most surprised. My dad didn’t know until we got in the car and he was as shocked as I was," Price said of his Texas A&M offer this spring. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Dameyune) Craig and Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. They want me to stay home. They love that I’m a big guy that can move and can bend, play inside and outside receiver, and they really want me to stay home.” “At the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I need to choose a school that gets me a great degree and sets me up for the rest of my life, and the football part comes into it, too. I like A&M ... and I like the way that they spread the ball out and throw the ball.”

RIVALS REACTION