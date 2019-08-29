News More News
Throwback Thursday

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
AggieYell takes you back down memory lane with Throwback Thursday. 

AggieYell will be at the North Shore versus Katy game tonight, so we first throw it back to ten months ago--to an interview on the sidelines with North Shore five-star running back Zach Evans.

Next we throw it back to six months ago to another interview with Evans.

Finally, in honor of opening night of the Aggie Football season we throwback to some memorable moments of the 2018 season.

