AggieYell will be at the North Shore versus Katy game tonight, so we first throw it back to ten months ago--to an interview on the sidelines with North Shore five-star running back Zach Evans.
North Shore 2020 RB Zach Evans @Runzekerun01 making it look easy @AggieYellRivals @Rivals pic.twitter.com/00que5D4kx— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) October 13, 2018
Next we throw it back to six months ago to another interview with Evans.
Finally, in honor of opening night of the Aggie Football season we throwback to some memorable moments of the 2018 season.
Let’s rock n’roll @KyleField_12th @AggieFootball @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/gdhv2PixCm— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) September 8, 2018
@KyleField_12th @AggieFootball @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/gt53ULCnqJ— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) September 8, 2018
. @AggieFootball OT TD @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/EpWfyjflAZ— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 25, 2018
#Aggies storm field after 7 OTs @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/DLkVyU8Feu— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 25, 2018
#Aggie TD by @TrayveonW @AggieFootball 24 @LSUfootball 17 @KyleField_12th @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/OCMhsvqQUn— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 25, 2018
. @AggieFootball @KyleField_12th @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/TajA6ygdTT— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 25, 2018
#Aggies @QuartneyDavis1 @AggieYellRivals @KyleField_12th @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/9zoBvUbQyi— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 18, 2018
#Aggies up 31-21 vs #olemiss @AggieFootball @KyleField_12th @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/75sY6RPKAn— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) November 10, 2018
#TAMU 14 #Kentucky 7 10:13 remaining @AggieFootball @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/jkWWz93pQG— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) October 7, 2018
#BAMAvsTAMU @AggieYellRivals @TheKellenMond pic.twitter.com/4DvyCFlpLE— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) September 22, 2018
#Aggies @TheKellenMond @TheJhamonAusbon @AggieFootball @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/bug5hh0W4h— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) September 16, 2018
September 9, 2018