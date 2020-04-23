Throwback Thursday
In honor of the 2020 NFL Draft kicking off tonight AY throws it back to Justin Madubuike's recruiting process.
AYTV: HS Spring Review with A&M Prospect Justin Madubuike
AYTV: Justin Madubuike, Army All-American
Current Social Media, Aggies and the NFL:
#𝗡𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 ✖️ 𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 23, 2020
Since 2013 👇
▪️ 7 first round picks
▪️ t2nd most in @SEC West
▪️ THE most in Texas@NFLDraft | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Hs7PI6uCys
DRAFT DAY! Blessings to all🙏— Tommie Robinson (@CoachTRob_) April 23, 2020
Dreams to reality
It's your time. Thank you.@NFLDraft | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6Q7nczziZ2— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 23, 2020
Advice to @NFL quarterbacks:— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 22, 2020
Watch out for Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin).@NFLDraft x @AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/atpn0zyL86
Next three days will be a blessing, blessed to be apart of this opportunity! Gig em @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/XY2CHWSveK— D.Renfro™ (@drenfro12) April 23, 2020
2017 #NFLDraft memories 😊@MylesLGarrett https://t.co/AiGctgUrfY— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 23, 2020
Starting tonight, dreams come true.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 23, 2020
It’s draft day. 😤@NFLDraft | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5BT9RosL7j